Is It Time to Buy Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks?

Cruise line stocks kicked off the new trading week in bullish fashion. Shares of Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) rose 7%, 4%, and 8%, respectively.Bullish news out of Norwegian help lift all ships, and we'll get to that development shortly. In the meantime, the same cruise line stocks that trounced the market last year have been far less impressive in 2024. This could be a great time to warm up to Carnival and its fellow cruise line operators, and Monday's jump could be just the beginning. Let's take a closer look.Norwegian hosted its 2024 Investor Day on Monday. The country's third-largest cruise line disappointed investors with mixed quarterly results three weeks ago. It did its best to win market sentiment back this time .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel