|
14.02.2024 15:30:00
Is It Time to Buy Chipotle Stock Hand Over Fist in 2024? The Answer Is Yes, but Only if You Believe 1 Thing.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is showing no signs of slowing down. The Tex-Mex fast-casual pioneer reported $2.5 billion of revenue and $10.36 of adjusted earnings per share in the last three months of 2023, both figures beat Wall Street estimates. Shares have moved higher since the announcement.In the last year, this top restaurant stock has soared 64% (as of Feb. 9), a gain that exceeds the Nasdaq Composite index. And if we zoom out and look at the past five years, Chipotle's outperformance is jaw-dropping.Is it time to buy shares in 2024? The answer to that question is a resounding yes, but only if you believe one thing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Answer Holdings Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|1 040,00
|0,00%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%