|
24.03.2022 10:56:00
Is It Time to Buy COVID-19 Vaccine Stocks Again?
It nearly seems like a distant memory now, but the stocks of COVID-19 vaccine makers were once sizzling hot. In 2020, shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) skyrocketed 2,700%. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock more than quadrupled that year and soared even more at one point in 2021.But the sizzle fizzled in the latter part of last year. Although COVID cases surged in the U.S. and other countries due to the omicron variant, investors looked forward to what they hoped was the beginning of the end of the pandemic.However, there are now indications that those hopes could be premature. Is it time to buy COVID vaccine stocks again?
