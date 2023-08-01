|
01.08.2023 11:20:00
Is It Time to Buy Domino's Stock?
Investors are starting to believe in Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) again. The leading pizza delivery giant's stock price jumped following its late July earnings update that showed some encouraging signs around growth and profitability. Domino's is expanding sales in the core U.S. market, for example, and remains solidly profitable.Those metrics don't put the company's rebound struggles behind it, and fast-food operators such as Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) are still achieving better overall results in this selling environment while pushing into the delivery space. But Domino's is taking big steps back toward its high-performance days that generated excellent returns for investors. Let's take a closer look at whether that makes the stock a buy right now.Overall sales were up 6% year over year through mid-June. But look a bit closer and you'll see some cause for concern. Domino's comparable-store sales rose just 0.1%, suggesting continued market share losses. McDonald's posted a 13% increase, in contrast, and Chipotle grew at a similarly strong pace.
