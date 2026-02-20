Energy Transfer Aktie
WKN DE: A2ALSM / ISIN: US29278E1038
|
20.02.2026 23:35:00
Is It Time to Buy Energy Transfer as Growth Projects Ramp Up?
Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is off to a strong start in 2026, with its stock price up about 14% as of this writing. With the company just reporting its Q4 results, let's look at why it is one of the most intriguing master limited partnerships (MLPs) to own right now.While most investors are attracted to Energy Transfer's attractive forward yield of 7.2%, the company also has some of the best growth opportunities in the midstream space. The company is in the midst of two large-scale natural gas projects out of the Permian Basin, with the Hugh Brison Pipeline and Desert Southwest Pipeline. The former is 75% complete, with phase 1 expected to come online by the end of the year. Meanwhile, it just upsized the Desert Southwest project due to the strong demand from customers, with an in-service date of late 2029.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
