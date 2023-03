Is It Time to Buy Etsy Again?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a wild year for e-commerce marketplace Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY). Though the stock of the site for handmade and vintage goods is up some 80% from its multiyear lows in June 2022, it remains down about 60% from all-time highs set in late 2021 when the early pandemic online-shopping frenzy was still in full swing. A number of headwinds are still blowing against Etsy's progress -- the latest being a report from short-seller Citron Research, which claimed Etsy's marketplace is rife with counterfeit goods and fake merchants. Given the circumstances, though, Etsy's financial results held up well. With the current 2023 economic outlook full of peril, is Etsy stock still a buy?Continue reading