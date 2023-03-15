|
15.03.2023 11:45:00
Is It Time to Buy GitLab Stock?
GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB), an alternative to Microsoft-owned GitHub, has had a rough time as a publicly traded company. The DevSecOps platform provider, used by developers and companies to develop and maintain software, has seen its stock shrivel over the past year and a half.A bruising fourth-quarter report on Monday added fuel to the fire, sending the stock down a double-digit percentage on Tuesday. As of late morning Tuesday, GitLab stock is down a whopping 75% from its all-time high.GitLab produced impressive growth in fiscal 2022, which ended on Jan. 31 last year. Revenue soared 66% from the previous year, the dollar-based net retention rate topped 150% at the end of the year, and big-spending customers were flocking to the platform.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!