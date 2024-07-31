31.07.2024 13:45:00

Is It Time to Buy IBM Stock?

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) beat expectations with its second-quarter earnings report last week, reporting solid revenue and adjusted earnings growth. While the consulting segment was a bit of a weak spot, a strong software segment and surprising growth from the infrastructure segment were enough to push revenue at constant currency up 4% year over year.On top of beating analyst analysts for the second quarter, IBM bumped up its outlook for the full year. The company still expects to produce mid-single-digit revenue growth at constant currency, but it now foresees free cash flow above $12 billion. Previously, IBM's guidance called for approximately $12 billion of free cash flow.With IBM becoming more confident in its ability to churn out free cash flow, is it time to buy the storied technology stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen