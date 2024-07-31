|
31.07.2024 13:45:00
Is It Time to Buy IBM Stock?
International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) beat expectations with its second-quarter earnings report last week, reporting solid revenue and adjusted earnings growth. While the consulting segment was a bit of a weak spot, a strong software segment and surprising growth from the infrastructure segment were enough to push revenue at constant currency up 4% year over year.On top of beating analyst analysts for the second quarter, IBM bumped up its outlook for the full year. The company still expects to produce mid-single-digit revenue growth at constant currency, but it now foresees free cash flow above $12 billion. Previously, IBM's guidance called for approximately $12 billion of free cash flow.With IBM becoming more confident in its ability to churn out free cash flow, is it time to buy the storied technology stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!