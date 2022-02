Is It Time to Buy January's 5 Worst-Performing Nasdaq Stocks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're looking for deeply discounted stocks, there are certainly plenty to choose from now. The U.S. stock market just suffered its worst month since March 2020, when it became clear that the COVID-19 threat was a pandemic-level crisis. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumbled 9% in January, led lower by technology titans that were must-owns just the month before. Many of these tickers are now "on sale" at deep discounts, and certainly, some of them are ripe for a recovery.Before focusing your search for cheap stocks on January's biggest losers, though, take heed. Just because a familiar name has been beaten down further than other stocks doesn't necessarily mean it's poised for a bigger rebound. Indeed, extreme weakness is often a warning.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading