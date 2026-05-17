Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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17.05.2026 13:37:00
Is It Time to Buy Latin America's Top Fintech Stocks at a Discount?
It's been a rough earnings season for the leading fintech stocks of Latin America. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO), and Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) all declined after posting their latest financial results.Shares of e-commerce and fintech leader MercadoLibre have tumbled 17% in the past six trading days since a disappointing first-quarter performance. DLocal and Nu announced their numbers after Thursday's market close. The stocks slipped 13% and 6% on Friday, respectively.Zoom out, and the carnage gets worse. Mercado Libre, DLocal, and Nu are trading 42%, 345, and 32% off their recent highs, respectively. There are some serious headwinds picking up for the recent laggards, but this also feels like an opportunity. Let's go over some reasons this could be a great time to establish or build a position in one or more of these Latin American fintech players.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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