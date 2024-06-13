|
13.06.2024 12:45:00
Is It Time to Buy May's Worst-Performing Nasdaq Stocks?
Software stocks had a terrible time in May. The majority of last month's worst-performing shares were software providers. This is notable considering that these rapid-growth stocks rarely go on sale. But it's not just high-flying software stocks that had a difficult time. Some biotech companies also struggled in May. If you're looking for growth all-stars at a discount, the two stocks below are for you.For years, MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) has been one of the market's favorite growth tech stocks. But as with any rapid growth stock, the path forward hasn't always been smooth sailing. Last month, for instance, shares lost some 35% of their value. That left MongoDB stock down nearly 20% for the year -- a rare occurrence. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|54,69
|-0,44%