Is It Time to Buy or Sell Pinterest Stock?

In this video I will go over Pinterest 's (NYSE: PINS) Q4 earnings report and talk about all the current and future product developments the company is working on. Overall, it was a better quarter than expected by analysts, and there was a show of confidence from management. You can find the video below, but here are some of the highlights.The company reported Q4 revenue of $847 million, up 20% year over year (YOY). Global monthly active users (MAUs) decreased 6% YOY to 431 million. But as of Feb. 1, global MAUs are approximately 436.8 million, indicating that we might be seeing the end of the drop-off in users.