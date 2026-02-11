Time Aktie
Is It Time to Buy Peloton Stock? Here's the Good News and the Bad News
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) was one of the best-performing stocks at the height of the pandemic. It soared to a record high of $163 by the end of 2020, which represented a whopping 463% gain from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $29 from just one year earlier.Peloton's digitized at-home exercise equipment was in high demand when consumers were hit with lockdowns and social restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19. However, that demand quickly faded when conditions returned to normal in 2022, which decimated Peloton's revenue and resulted in enormous losses at the bottom line that threatened the company's very survival.Peloton continues to struggle with weak demand, but the company is now profitable after dramatically cutting costs. With its stock trading 97% below its record high, could this be a good buying opportunity for investors?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
