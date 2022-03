Is It Time to Buy Rivian Ahead of Earnings?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With oil prices rising quickly amid uncertainty over global energy supplies, alternative energy investments are getting renewed attention from investors. That makes sense as renewable energy becomes more attractive relative to the cost of fossil fuels. Similarly, that could make the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) grow even faster. But the stock of EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) isn't participating in the surge of renewable energy names. Shares have hit a record low as investors grow increasingly concerned over production levels and costs heading into the company's fourth-quarter and full-year update coming late on Thursday. But long-term investors may wonder if the 30% drop in shares in the last week now make it a buying opportunity. Image source: Rivian Automotive.Continue reading