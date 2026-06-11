Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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11.06.2026 18:05:00
Is It Time to Buy Rivian Stock as R2 Deliveries Begin?
One of the big catalysts for Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) this year was the launch of its smaller R2 electric SUV. However, with the company beginning deliveries, the stock has pulled back after a nice spring rally.The first version of the R2 will come with its Performance with Launch Package and be priced starting at $57,990. It will be followed later this year with the R2 Premium trim, priced at $53,900, and the R2 Standard Long Range trim, starting at $48,490, in early 2027. Finally, its much-anticipated base version will arrive in the summer of 2027, starting at $44,990. Thus far, the R2 has gotten some pretty rave reviews from automobile publications. Ars Technica said the R2 "changes the electric vehicle (EV) game" and that it's superior to the Tesla Model Y. Electrek added that the vehicle offered everything people need to upgrade from the Model Y. Inside EV author Mack Hogan, meanwhile, said that "the R2 is the do-everything machine I've always dreamed of." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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