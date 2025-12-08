Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-

Salesforce Aktie

WKN: A0B87V / ISIN: US79466L3024

08.12.2025 17:00:00

Is It Time to Buy Salesforce Stock With AI Agent Momentum Mounting?

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) turned in solid fiscal 2026 third-quarter results and issued upbeat guidance on the back of the strong momentum it is seeing with its artificial intelligence (AI) agent platform, Agentforce, helping send its stock higher. However, the stock has still lost a quarter of its value this year, as investors remain cautious on the impact that AI will have on software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies, which tend to price their solutions on a per-user basis.Let's take a closer look at its results and prospects to see if now is the time to jump into the stock.Agentforce helped drive Salesforce's growth this quarter, with the AI agent platform seeing its annual recurring revenue (ARR) surge 330% to $540 million. Meanwhile, Agentforce was included in six of its top 10 deals in the quarter. It said it currently has 9,500 paid Agentforce deals, which is up 50% from just last quarter. Meanwhile, its has more than 18,500 Agentforce deals in total. It noted that its flexible pricing options, which can be seat- or usage-based, have helped drive AI agent adoption. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
