Is It Time to Buy SentinelOne Stock After CrowdStrike's Misstep?

It wasn't a household name a few weeks ago, but CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) gained a lot of (unwanted) publicity after a bug in a software update caused major outages across the globe, impacting numerous industries. The outage grounded flights and delayed surgeries and at the very least is a black eye for the cybersecurity company. CrowdStrike has taken a big hit as a company and as a stock since the incident.Are any cybersecurity competitors set to take advantage of CrowdStrike's misstep? One potential candidate to gain from CrowdStrike's pain is rival SentinelOne (NYSE: S).Similar to CrowdStrike, SentinelOne specializes in endpoint security. Endpoint security is the protection of a network and its endpoints, such as smartphones, computers, and laptops, from cybersecurity attacks. The company's platform ranks highly as an endpoint security leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, but is below CrowdStrike.Continue reading