04.02.2023 13:00:00
Is It Time to Buy Tesla Stock?
One of the most polarizing stocks in today's market is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Bears will tell you it's just an over-valued automaker, while the bulls will claim it's a technology company that makes cars. In reality, it's a mixture of these things, but investors have to determine which case has more merit.In 2022, the stock fell 65% -- giving the bears the performance they expected. However, it is already up 35% from the start of 2023 -- reinvigorating the bulls. So is this your signal to buy Tesla stock? Or has the stock (once again) run up too far and too fast? Let's find out.CEO Elon Musk, who holds that title at Twitter, SpaceX, and numerous other companies, is at the center of the Tesla criticism. Unless you've had your head in the sand, it's pretty apparent Musk has spent a lot of time improving his new $44 billion toy in Twitter. To make matters worse, about 50 Tesla engineers voluntarily worked on Twitter. Continue reading
