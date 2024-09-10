|
10.09.2024 10:50:00
Is It Time to Buy the Dip in Broadcom Stock After a Sluggish Forecast Sends Shares Lower?
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares are taking a hit after investors were disappointed by the chipmaker's fiscal fourth-quarter guidance. Expectations going into the quarter were quite high, but the reported results led to a 10% drop in share price.Despite the drop, the stock is still up about 62% over the past year as many investors remain excited about the tech stock's potential. Let's dive into the company's most recent quarterly results to see if now is a good time to buy the stock on the dip.Right now, revenue related to artificial intelligence (AI) chips and networking components as well as VMware are working for Broadcom, but beyond that, the rest of its business segments are struggling. For its fiscal 2024 third quarter (ended Aug. 4), Broadcom saw overall revenue soar 47% year over year to $13.1 billion. When you exclude its VMware segment (acquired last November), revenue rose just 4%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
