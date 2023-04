Is It Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although dividend stocks in the broad sense have been top performers of late, there have been some notable exceptions to this trend line. Over the past 12 months, for instance, shares of the telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) and the international shipping company Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) have struggled mightily. At the time of this writing, AT&T's shares have fallen by 17.7% relative to their 52-week high, while Zim's equity has dropped by a staggering 75% from its 52-week high. As a direct result, AT&T's annualized dividend yield has ballooned to approximately 6.2% at current levels. Zim's stock, on the other hand, presently offers a staggering 96.4% yield on a trailing-12-month basis (more on the mechanics of this sky-high yield later). Image source: Getty Images.