Is It Time to Buy the Dip on IonQ Stock?

Shares of quantum computing pure-play stock IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) continue to buck trends and outperform other stocks that went public in 2021 via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The stock is up a whopping 270% so far in 2023, though it is still off nearly 40% from highs reached this past summer.With the business growing at a brisk pace and excitement about quantum computing building, is it still time to buy the dip? IonQ stock was highly volatile in recent months, driven by a bit of internal drama. Following a summer sell-off for small-cap stocks, the company announced in October that its chief science officer Chris Monroe, a co-founder of IonQ in 2015, would be leaving the company to return to a career in quantum computing academics.