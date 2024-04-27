|
27.04.2024 19:00:00
Is It Time to Buy the Dip On Netflix Stock?
After getting clobbered by the bear market, shares of leading TV streamer Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) have rallied nearly 200% in the last two-year stretch. That epic performance includes a sell-off following the first-quarter 2024 earnings update as investors took a breather. The reason for the recent dip in the stock could be the upcoming changes to how Netflix will report on its business metrics starting in 2025. Whenever a company pivots, there's reason for shareholders to reassess their ownership thesis. If that investment thesis still holds, is Netflix a buy-the-dip candidate?Stealing the headlines during Netflix's Q1 2024 earnings update was the tidbit about the company stopping its quarterly report on paid membership numbers and average revenue per member (ARM) starting with its Q1 2025 report next April. Instead, management will provide more commentary about member engagement, such as its new bi-annual report on hours watched of individual shows and movies available on the streaming service. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
