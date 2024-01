Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 2 Worst-Performing December Stocks?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average holds 30 stocks that roughly represent the broader U.S. economy. There were some big winners to close out 2023, with Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA) leading the pack up a huge 30% in December.But the two biggest disappointments in December were Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) and Disney (NYSE: DIS), which both lagged the index's 4.5% gain and were both in the red for the month. Is that an investment opportunity?Procter & Gamble's shares fell roughly 4.5% in December. That's a big nine percentage points behind the Dow 's gain. It caps a year in which the stock basically went sideways, down roughly 3% for the full 12-month span. Some might consider that dead money, but there are some things to like about the consumer staples giant.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel