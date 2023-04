Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 2 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

March came in like a lion, as bank woes sent the markets lower. But they recovered, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average actually finished the month up 1.9%. One of the hardest-hit stocks on the Dow Jones Industrial Average in March was indeed a bank, as JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) fell 7.7% in the month. But it was not the worst performer on the Dow -- that would be Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), a manufacturer of farm and construction equipment and machinery, which was down 9.2% in March.Let's take a look at these two March basement dwellers to see what caused the drop and if they are worth an investment now. Continue reading