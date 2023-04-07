|
07.04.2023 11:11:00
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 2 Worst-Performing March Stocks?
March came in like a lion, as bank woes sent the markets lower. But they recovered, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average actually finished the month up 1.9%. One of the hardest-hit stocks on the Dow Jones Industrial Average in March was indeed a bank, as JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) fell 7.7% in the month. But it was not the worst performer on the Dow -- that would be Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), a manufacturer of farm and construction equipment and machinery, which was down 9.2% in March.Let's take a look at these two March basement dwellers to see what caused the drop and if they are worth an investment now. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Jetzt informieren!
