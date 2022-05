Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing April Stocks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

April has been a rough month for stocks. A combination of disappointing earnings results, ongoing pressures from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slew of macroeconomic concerns have prompted investors to become even more risk-averse. Even the typically sturdy Dow Jones Industrial Average index has seen its level pushed down roughly 2.8% in the month's trading. With bearish momentum gripping the market, some big names have seen their stock prices slashed. Read on for a countdown of the Dow Jones' three worst-performing stocks in April and a look into whether or not these companies are worth investing in right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading