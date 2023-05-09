|
09.05.2023 11:20:00
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing April Stocks?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may have logged a 2.5% gain last month, but that doesn't mean all 30 of its components followed suit. A handful of the index's constituents actually lost ground in April. As veteran investors can attest, of course, the time to step into good long-term stocks is after short-term setbacks.With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow's biggest losers from April, and some thoughts regarding their attractiveness in the wake of their sell-offs.Spoiler alert: Only one of them is a must-have for most investors at this point in time. Continue reading
