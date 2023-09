Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing August Stocks?

The Nasdaq Composite Index has skyrocketed more than 30% so far this year, and the S&P 500 is up close to 20%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained less than 5%.Last month was especially troublesome for the blue chip index. But problems often present opportunities. Is it time to buy the Dow Jones' three worst-performing August stocks?Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) shares fell more than 14% in August. This only added to investors' misery. The pharmacy stock sank 28% last year and had already tumbled close to 20% year to date by the end of July.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel