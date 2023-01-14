|
14.01.2023 13:20:00
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing December Stocks?
Last month was another tough one for the stock market ... even the blue chips. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) lost a little more than 4% of its value in December, bringing a budding rebound effort to a screeching halt. It remains to be seen if the rally since then has legs.And it was even worse for some of the Dow's constituent stocks. Several of its components fell by double-digit percentages last month, in fact, driving a handful of these tickers to new 52-week lows in the process.Veteran investors of course know such sell-offs can be buying opportunities. The question is, are the biggest of the Dow's December losers worth stepping into now?Continue reading
