|
16.03.2023 11:50:00
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing February (and Now March) Stocks?
If you're a fan of buying beaten-up blue chip stocks, there's certainly no shortage of them now. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is down nearly 8% from last month's high -- a sell-off that actually got going in mid-February. It's seemingly still falling, too, with the index hitting a multiweek low this week.Roughly half of the Dow's components are doing worse than the average -- and that can pose a tricky temptation for investors.On the one hand, we all know much of the recent selling is far too indiscriminate, fueled by fears that a banking crisis could spark broader economic weakness. On the other hand, stepping into stocks while they're in freefall is exactly what the old investment adage "don't try to catch a falling knife" is warning us against.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!