07.02.2022 14:21:00
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst Performing January Stocks?
They may be blue chips worthy of inclusion in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), but that didn't prevent Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO), Nike (NYSE: NKE), and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) from dishing out sizable losses last month. In January shares of Home Depot and Nike both fell more than 11%, while Cisco tumbled more than 12%. These laggards were such poor performers, in fact, that they led the Dow to a loss of 3.3% last month.Some investors are already looking closely at these three beaten-down names as prospective purchases, and why not? A good stock is an even better buy at a lower price.But just because they're cheaper now than they were a month ago isn't enough of a reason to take such a plunge. Take a step back and look at the bigger picture.Continue reading
