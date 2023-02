Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing January Stocks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After outperforming the two other major indexes in 2022, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) lagged behind the pack in January.Though the Dow gained in January, it only rose 2.8% last month since it doesn't have as much exposure to tech stocks as the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq.Taking a cue from the Dogs of the Dow strategy, let's see if any of the Dow's weakest performers in January are worth buying today.Continue reading