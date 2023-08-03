|
03.08.2023 14:15:00
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?
Some investors like to pick through the trash to find hidden gems. Looking at the worst-performing stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average is one way to do just that. But it won't always turn up good opportunities. In July, Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) were index laggards. Here's a quick look at each to see if they are worth your time and energy.Verizon is a telecom giant, with a huge cellular phone business and a notable legacy wired operation. The cellular business is very competitive, with service quality a key factor. That requires near constant spending to make sure the Verizon network is on par, if not better, than the competition. Right now there's a shift to 5G taking place. The problem for Verizon is that keeping up with all this spending is expensive, and the company is more leveraged than its closest rivals. It is fair for investors to worry about its balance sheet.That, however, is not all. Grabbing headlines in July is the fact that Verizon and some of its peers may have material liabilities related to lead used in the legacy wired operations. That news hit in July and investors clearly decided the risks weren't worth the rewards with the stock, now that there was another potentially expensive issue to address. Most investors will probably be better off erring on the side of caution.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dow Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Dow Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dow Inc
|49,80
|-0,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Aufschlägen -- Dow Jones rutscht letztlich ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich letztendlich auf grünem Terrain. Die US-Märkte konnten anfängliche Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen tiefer. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.