Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing May Stocks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're a fan of buying blue-chip stocks while they're on sale, now certainly seems like the time to go shopping. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) essentially finished last month where it started, Dow constituents Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO), Boeing (NYSE: BA), and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) lost 8%, 12%, and nearly 16%, respectively, of their value in May.However, before plowing into these well-known names just because they've been up-ended, you might want to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. Things aren't working quite like they were just a few months ago. Namely, not every stock is readily rebounding from steep sell-offs.There's a reason.Continue reading