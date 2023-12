Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing November Stocks?

Last month was a much-needed win for the stock market. When all was said and done the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) gained nearly 9% in November, reversing a nasty downtrend and reaching a new multi-month high in the process.Not every Dow stock followed suit, though. A handful of its components managed to log a loss last month.Savvy investors know these pullbacks might be a buying opportunity. They also know, however, this weakness may only be part of a much bigger sell-off. Here's what you need to know about the Dow's worst three performers last month.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel