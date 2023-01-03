|
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2022?
In 2022, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (commonly referred to as the Dow 30 or just "The Dow") outperformed other major indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 by quite a bit. Although it was down 8.9% for the year, that was still better than the S&P's 19.4% loss and far better than the Nasdaq-100's 33% decline.While the Dow overall held up better, some individual companies in the index had an atrocious year, with Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) taking up the bottom three slots in the list. Disney was down almost 44%, Salesforce fell 47.8% in 2022 and Intel dropped 48.7% for the year. Can this trio turn it around in 2023? Or are they destined to remain the worst performers in the Dow? And is it time to buy either of these three stocks? Let's take a closer look.Intel gets the designation as the worst Dow Jones stock in 2022 and, if you look at Intel's revenue and earnings per share (EPS) over the past three years (especially in 2022), it's easy to see why:Continue reading
