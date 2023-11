Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of October?

Stocks pulled back in October again, making it the third straight month in a row that major indexes have fallen.The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) outperformed the other two major indexes last month but still finished down 1.4%. Concerns about elevated interest rates and a slowing economy have pushed stocks lower over the past few months. But smart investors know that sell-offs are often the best time to go shopping for stocks as high-quality names start trading at discounts.To see if the Dow is offering any bargains, let's take a look at the three worst-performing stocks on the blue-chip index last month to see if any are worth buying.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel