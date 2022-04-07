|
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst Performing Stocks This Year?
The 30 stocks that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average represent some of the largest and most important blue-chip companies in the world. That means the index is closely watched because as the Dow goes, so often does the rest of the market.So far this year, the biggest stragglers in the index are Home Depot (NYSE: HD), Nike (NYSE: NKE), and 3M (NYSE: MMM), all of whose shares are down double-digit percentages so far in 2022.That possibly makes these three stocks great values right now because when the market does bounce back, large-cap blue chips such as these are the first to ride the wave. In the meantime, they each have dividends that reward patient investors.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
