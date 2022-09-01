|
01.09.2022 15:15:00
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst Performing Stocks This Year?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is having a banner year compared to either the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq Composite, down 11% year to date compared to losses of 14% and 22%, respectively, for the other indexes. While those two have been in official bear market territory (and the Nasdaq still is), the Dow never got that low.That's not the case for its various components, however. Nearly one-third of the Dow 30 stocks are down 20% or more so far in 2022, and with the possibility the economy may soon be officially declared in a recession, let's see whether the three worst-performing stocks in the index are worth buying at their depressed prices.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"


