Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an index made of 30 prominent U.S. companies; its broad representation of America's largest businesses makes the index heavily followed by Wall Street. The Dow is a tough circle to get into, so one might expect its stocks to remain pretty resilient in a volatile market.However, that hasn't been the case for some of these dogs of the Dow; here are the three worst-performing Dow Jones members of 2022 and whether a turnaround is in store or if the stocks are cheap for a reason.Apparel giant Nike (NYSE: NKE) is one of the biggest names in sports and a globally recognized brand. The swoosh logo is all over the shoes and apparel of some of the world's most famous athletes, including LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Michael Jordan. The company's done $46 billion in sales over the past year and has averaged 7% annual revenue growth over the past decade. In other words, Nike keeps growing at a healthy clip despite its massive size and success to date.