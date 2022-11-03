|
03.11.2022 16:16:50
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?
Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 often track each other fairly closely over long periods of time, individual years can see their performance diverge by considerable amounts. This year is one of those times. Whereas the S&P 500 is in bear market territory with a 20% loss in 2022, the Dow 30 stocks have lost just half that amount. That still means they're in market correction territory, but it probably wouldn't be as bad as it is if not for the index's technology components.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
