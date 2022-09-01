|
01.09.2022 15:04:00
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 4 Worst-Performing August Stocks?
There are no two ways about it -- August was a rough month for the market. Not even blue chips were immune to the sweeping weakness. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) tumbled 4% last month, thanks to an 8% pullback from its mid-August peak. Of course, this setback means that around half of the Dow's 30 tickers fell by even more.Veteran investors are looking at the most extreme of these sell-offs for potential bargains, as they should be. Before plowing into the Dow's worst performers from August simply because they were the worst performers, investors might want to take a step back and reconsider. This time around, the sharp pullbacks also hint at more serious problems than recent headlines suggest.If you're wondering, last month's biggest losses among the Dow's stocks were suffered by Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), and 3M (NYSE: MMM). Walgreens fell a little more than 11% in August, while Intel and Salesforce lost 12% and 13%, respectively. 3M led the bearish charge, giving up 15% of its value. The bulk of those losses materialized late in the month when the Dow Jones Industrial Average started selling off in earnest.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!