Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's 3 Worst Performing April Stocks?

The best time to buy a stock is often right when the market overreacts to bad news. Big losses are frequently followed by big recoveries, and rough patches can create long-term opportunities purchased at a discount. On the other hand, poor performance could signal the end of the line for a once-promising company or an irrational valuation simply coming back to reality. Take a look at last month's worst performers in the Nasdaq Composite to figure out if they're opportunities or traps.Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock tumbled nearly 50% in April due to a troubling earnings report. The streaming video disruptor lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter, the first time it has lost subscribers in more than a decade. It's simultaneously dealing with increased competition along with weaker demand as consumers return to theaters and other public activities.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading