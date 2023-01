Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's 3 Worst-Performing December Stocks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Continuing its 2022 trend, the Nasdaq -100 fell by over 9% in December, underperforming other indexes like the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. This put a cap on its abysmal year, during which it fell nearly 33%.Examining the stocks that had the worst December, however, revealed a noticeable trend: electric vehicles (EVs). The three worst-performing stocks in the Nasdaq-100 for December were Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID). Should you pick up these stocks as 2023 begins? Or does this trio have more room to fall? Let's find out.While these three were the worst performers in December (Rivian was down 41%, Tesla was down 37%, and Lucid was down 33%), Rivian and Lucid were also the index's worst performers over the entirety of 2022. Tesla wasn't far off either, coming in as the sixth worst-performing stock in the Nasdaq-100. Continue reading