04.01.2024 15:05:00
Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's 3 Worst-Performing December Stocks?
The amazing thing about the Nasdaq right now is that has undeniable momentum. The three worst-performing stocks in the Nasdaq 100 tech stock index, which tracks 100 of the exchange's best tech stocks, were down only 3% to 5% for the month. That means the other 97 did better than that.These three stocks also delivered some of the best gains of 2023, and a slight dip in the last month might give investors the opportunity to buy. Without further ado, let's check out MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG), and Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS).MercadoLibre gained 86% last year, even with the drop in December. It's a top e-commerce stock with a huge market and many growth drivers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
