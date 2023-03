Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's 3 Worst-Performing February Stocks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Now that the dust of February has settled, investors can start looking for some stocks that had an abysmal month. While the Nasdaq -100 fell 2.6% in February, a few stocks had an even worse performance. The stocks claiming this "honor" were JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). But are any of them worth buying now? Let's find out.The worst-performing Nasdaq-100 stock in February was JD.com, down 27%. JD.com is China's largest online and overall retailer, so its dynamics significantly differ from those of a company based in the U.S. Continue reading