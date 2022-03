Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing February Stocks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you like bargain stocks, there's certainly no shortage of them right now. Even some of the most notable Nasdaq -listed stalwarts like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) -- you know it better as Facebook -- and up-and-comers like Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) are on sale at a deep discount.Before going on a buying spree of beaten-down stocks, though, take a deep breath and think it through. While no stock worth owning remains undervalued forever, the excitement of being able to dive into some of these well-known tech names may be obscuring much bigger risks. Let's take a closer look at four of February's worst-performing Nasdaq Composite stocksImage source: Getty Images.Continue reading