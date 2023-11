Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing October Stocks?

Holding out for a lower price on a purchase can make good sense... even when you're buying a stock. After all, why pay more when you don't have to?Just because a stock's taken a tumble, however, doesn't necessarily mean it's worth buying on that dip. Sometimes a stock's down for good reason, and perhaps more declines are in store.Consider, for example, the Nasdaq 's worst-performing stocks of October. They might merit consideration as investments at their now lower prices. Or, they might be train wrecks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel