09.04.2024 17:00:00
Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's Worst-Performing 2024 Stock?
The first quarter of 2024 is in the books, and it's official: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the worst-performing stock in the Nasdaq-100.The electric vehicle (EV) maker's stock plunged 29.3% during the quarter. That narrowly edged out Sirius XM Holdings (down 29.1%) for the bottom spot, ahead of other Nasdaq-100 laggards, such as Lululemon Athletica, Charter Communications, and Warner Bros. Discovery.
