Is It Time to Buy This Beaten-Down Growth Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even the best dividend growth stocks experience periods of lagging the market. Having plunged 32% year to date, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) stock is proof of this point. For context, this is double the Nasdaq Composite's 14.7% fall during that time . But rather than focusing on the short term, it's worth asking this: Has the precipitous drop in Starbucks created a buying opportunity for long-term investors? Let's take a look at the stock's fundamentals and valuation to answer this question.The coffee and cold beverages chain reported a net revenue beat in the fiscal 2022 first quarter (ended Jan. 2). But it missed analysts' expectations for non-GAAP (adjusted) diluted earnings per share (EPS). Continue reading