28.09.2023 15:24:00
Is It Time to Buy This Forever Stock on the Dip?
I don't think many investors question how successful Nike (NYSE: NKE) has been throughout the past few decades. Its powerful brand and in-demand products have been on top of consumers' minds for a long time. But the stock has underperformed in recent years. Shares of Nike are currently 49% below their all-time high from Nov. 2021. This might present an opportunity to buy the stock on the dip.Let's take a closer look at why Nike is a forever stock that investors should seriously consider adding to their portfolios.
